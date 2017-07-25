Woman seriously injured by falling tree in East Longmeadow

After a soaking rain for much of the day Monday, a tree snapped in East Longmeadow and injured a woman and damaged property.

If you look along Smith Avenue, you can see saw dust and stray branches left from the tree that split and fell on a 49-year-old Hadley woman who was standing in the street.

Today, Western Mass News spoke exclusively with one neighbor who tried to help that woman.

"I was working on my own house and I heard a crack and thud and I ran over," said Paul Roscio.

Roscio ran from his home to this house on Smith Avenue and stopped at the scene.

"Te lady that worked here with another contractor was standing in the road and I came over and she was pinned under the tree over here, bleeding profusely," Roscio added.

The tree similar to another one on the street with two large trunks - one that split and fell.

"We put compression on the wound and called 911 and police where here in five minutes," Roscio explained.

Roscio told Western Mass News that the home was recently purchased by a company. The town of East Longmeadow said that Zin Property Solutions has the most current deed to the home.

Roscio is also a contractor and said that while the occupation comes with risks, "not a tree, no. An eye beam or something, not a tree outside. It's just wrong place at the wrong time, unfortunately."

The DPW said that the tree is not owned by the town, as Roscio wonders, "I'm not sure if she made it or not it looked pretty grim."

At this time, police have not released an update on the woman's condition.

