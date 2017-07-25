Racial slur written on Springfield sidewalk

A racial slur has been written onto a sidewalk and it's less than half a mile from one of Springfield's elementary schools.

Cars have been driving by it for weeks.

"I have been noticing it on my commute to work and it's been bothering me," said Ryan Jones of Springfield.

Bicyclists and pedestrians have been passing it as well.

"They ride their bikes and they pass by this racial slur," Jones added.

A brazen act of racial vandalism to a North Branch Parkway sidewalk was directed at African-Americans.

"Very disgusting and I feel like something needs to get done," Jones explained.

Jones has lived in Springfield for 18 years. He told Western Mass News that he walks along this sidewalk to work daily and that the graffiti has been here for weeks.

"Racism still exists and not a lot of people know that. I feel as if something needs to change and as the day's go on, it gets worse and worse," Jones said.

Jones's biggest concern is the kids who use the sidewalk, which leads a path directly past the Mary M. Lynch Elementary School less than a half of a mile from where the slur remains.

"Let's say they go home and start saying that word not knowing what it is. It'll be very, very bad on our ends," Jones said.

Despite the text being scrawled across the pavement for weeks, nothing has been done about it and it remains in clear view on this sidewalk for anyone to see it.

Jones said that he's seen the good and bad during his years in Springfield, but never anything like this. The solution to him is simple: clean it up.

"I'm hoping that the city is listening to me and I'm hoping this can get cleaned up by today," Jones added.

Western Mass News alerted Springfield Police to the graffiti and they said in a statement, "We take this incident seriously. We have alerted our ordinance officers of the graffiti and they will work with the city to get it removed or covered as soon as possible. As of now, the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact us at the Springfield Police Department."

