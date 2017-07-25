Holyoke man sentenced for possession and distribution of cocaine

A Holyoke man was arrested and charged today in Springfield federal court for distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Raul Ramos, 43 of Holyoke was found to possess and distribute cocaine on Nov. 8, 2016, following a major drug trafficking investigation into Springfield and Holyoke.

Ramos will serve a sentence no greater than 30 years in prison, a minimum six years of supervised release, and a fine of $2 million dollars due the charging statute.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.