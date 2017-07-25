2 Springfield men indicted on federal firearms and drug charges

Two Springfield men were indicted Tuesday on federal drug and firearms charges.

Wilfredo Perez, 38, and Alexis Ayala, 40, are each facing one count of Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.

Additionally, Ayala faces 2 counts of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says court documents show that Perez and Ayala allegedly distributed heroin in Hampden County in April 2015. Later that year, in December 2015 and then in August 2016, Ayala, a previously convicted felon, allegedly was found in possession of a firearm.

"The charge of distributing heroin provides for a sentence of no greater than 30 years in prison, a minimum of three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million. The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm provides for a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000," explained Christina DiIorio-Sterling, with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The investigation in Perez and Ayala was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, State Police, Springfield Police, Holyoke Police, and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

