Westfield mother raising money for 'all-abled' playground

A Westfield woman is raising money for an all-inclusive playground.
Mandi Riel has two children with disabilities. She's hoping to raise $10,000 for the playground.
Westfield does have an ADA-accessible playground in Stanley Park, but Riel told Western Mass News that it's not 'all-abled.'
A playground that is ADA-accessible has ramps, parking, and other handicap accessibilities.
You can learn more about Riel's fundraiser by CLICKING HERE.
