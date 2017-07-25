Westfield mother raising money for 'all-abled' playground

A Westfield woman is raising money for an all-inclusive playground.

Mandi Riel has two children with disabilities. She's hoping to raise $10,000 for the playground.

Westfield does have an ADA-accessible playground in Stanley Park, but Riel told Western Mass News that it's not 'all-abled.'

A playground that is ADA-accessible has ramps, parking, and other handicap accessibilities.

You can learn more about Riel's fundraiser by CLICKING HERE.

