Westfield mother raising money for 'all-abled' playground - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Westfield mother raising money for 'all-abled' playground

Posted: Updated:
By Samara Abramson
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Westfield woman is raising money for an all-inclusive playground.

Mandi Riel has two children with disabilities.  She's hoping to raise $10,000 for the playground.

Westfield does have an ADA-accessible playground in Stanley Park, but Riel told Western Mass News that it's not 'all-abled.'

A playground that is ADA-accessible has ramps, parking, and other handicap accessibilities. 

You can learn more about Riel's fundraiser by CLICKING HERE.

