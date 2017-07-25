Local farmers monitoring crops following cool, rainy weather

The unseasonably cool and rainy weather lately is making life a bit tricky for local farmers.

One farm in East Longmeadow is quite literally keeping an hourly watch on Mother Nature to make sure this year's crop is better then ever.

"Normally, if it's not raining a lot, you don't have to do as much, but it's pretty much raining every other day," said Cindy Normandin of The Apple Place in East Longmeadow.

Normandin added, "Some of this is caused by rain, things like this caused by rain, so I'll take anything off that's like that."



With 15 acres filled with peaches and 70 varieties of apples, every day Normandin and her husband, Neal, monitor the forecast and told Western Mass News that it's been a crazy couple of months.

"The weather in the spring was quite chilly and so everything is kind of delayed. It bloomed and then we stalled out for a few weeks, so therefore, everything's a little bit later then it normally would be," Normandin explained.

Normandin told Western Mass News that the spring weather sent her trees into overdrive. Now, they are forced to thin each and every tree by hand.

"So what I'll do is go through and take about half these apples off. I'll leave the bigger ones on. If there's a lot of apples on the tree, it will not fruit next year," Normandin noted.

Thanks to all the rain and cool temps lately, they also have to monitor daily for any rot.

"This is a good example of brown rot that you'll start to get from too much water," Normandin said.

That rain also brings on the bugs and the threat of disease.

"We just have to really monitor the orchard. We're out there every day watching what's going on much more then we normally would," Normandin added.

Over the years, The Apple Place has added a popular bakery and homemade ice cream to help balance out the books in case of a down crop year, but this year, so far, so good.

"We're going to have a full crop this year. Everything looks good. It's just a little more time consuming this year," Normandin said.

Normandin noted that despite the rain and cooler weather, this year's crop is on par to be one of their best ever.

