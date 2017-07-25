Dangerous Chicopee intersections to be monitored

Police in Chicopee are increasing there efforts to keep drivers safe through some of the city's most dangerous intersections.

Officers have increased patrols at some of the cities most dangerous intersections.

"Our officers went to all different intersections in the city...Grattan Street, Granby Road, Burnett Road," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk

The intersections that cross Memorial Drive have a high percentage of traffic violations and accidents.

"And there has been a focus on intersections where cars are blocking the intersections by trying to get through the green light and when the light turns red, it blocks everyone else, so it's enforcement there as well," Wilk added.

It's all with the help of additional money from the state.

"The state gives grant money to police departments and this year, we received $26,000 for extra enforcement through this grant," Wilk explained.

Drivers out on the road are happy that police are stepping up their enforcement

"I think they should. Sometimes, it's a little rough going through those intersections," said Maxine Cole.

Nicole Derosiers is a professional driver and she said that people on the roads can disregard rules and put everyone in danger

"Now, a days I see more people going through red lights and not even looking," Derosiers explained.

Derosiers said that shes happy they have stepped up patrols.

"The distracted drivers is just unbelievable these days. They think they can make it and they don't. They need to step up patrols," Derosiers noted.

Police said that this is more than just steeping up patrols. It's about educating drivers as well.

