Repairs made after meter mistake costs Monson family big bucks

Another Western Mass News investigation is getting results.

Last week, we told you about a meter mixup at a duplex in Monson that was costing a resident, Ellis Pelham, some big bucks.

One unit signed up for solar, but the bill for the neighboring unit on electric skyrocketed to nearly double.

After a slew of calls to National Grid's customer service went nowhere, they turned to Western Mass News for answers.

We brought the issue up to National Grid to get some answers. They said some incorrect labeling was to blame.

Today, we learned that National Grid went out to the home to make the proper repairs and is offering Pelham a credit.

