2 accused drug dealers arrested by West Springfield Police and the FBI

A man and woman accused of dealing drugs face charges following a police chase Monday that began at the Wendy's Restaurant on Park St. in West Springfield.

Isaac "Chino" Morales from Westfield, and Joselyn Rivera from Springfield, were taken into custody by West Springfield Police and the Western Mass. FBI Gang Task Force.

The pair were arrested following an investigation into drug activities in the Elmdale Street and Park Street area.

"Officers conducting surveillance in the area observed narcotics transactions conducted from Mr. Morales's vehicle. Officers then followed the suspect and his co-conspirator Ms. Rivera to the Wendy's Restaurant on Park St.," explained police.

When the vehicle pulled in to park, officers surrounded it, but Morales allegedly wanted to escape.

"Mr. Morales attempted to flee the area. Morales rammed an Officer's vehicle ... (he) drove his vehicle over the lawn of the business and past several marked patrol vehicles," West Springfield police added.

Officers chased Morales westbound on Park St. Police say he struck several vehicles before crashing on the North End Bridge Rotary.

"During the pursuit Morales was seen throwing items from his vehicle by civilian witnesses onto the town common," police noted adding that they later found, "160 packets of heroin stamped "Iron Man" and 24 10MG-Oxycodone pills..." on the town common.

Morales allegedly tried to cross the North End Bridge on foot. While running from officers, police say he threw more items off the bridge before they arrested him.

"At Arrest Processing Mr. Morales was found in possession of $1131.00," police added.

He's been charged with the following:

- Possession to Distribute Class A Drug (heroin)

- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

- Possession to Distribute Class B Drug (Oxycodone)

- Failure to Stop for Police

- Assault and Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle)

- Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

- Motor Vehicle Offenses

Rivera was charged with:

- Possession to Distribute Class A Drug (heroin)

- Possession to Distribute Class B Drug (Oxycodone)

- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.