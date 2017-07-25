Video captures moments before weekend crash in Chicopee

A camera on a house on Granby Road in Chicopee captured the moments that led up to a crash on Saturday that sent several people to the hospital and led to the arrest of a Connecticut man.

The video that you'll only see on Western Mass News shows the moments before a three car crash, where Chicopee Police allege Johnathan Cotto clocked triple digit speeds on Granby Road.



The video shows Granby Road in Chicopee from the vantage point of a personal security camera.



In the exclusive video, there are several cars driving under the 30 mile an hour speed limit for the street and then there is this car. Police said that Cotto, 24, was behind the wheel reaching speeds around 100 miles an hour.

"Our officer approximately 15 seconds later following behind him to head to the scene where the crash was," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

It was at the corner of Granby Road and Grattan Street in the city where police said Cotto allegedly ran a red light and hit a mail truck.

The impact caused another car to be hit.

"It shows a total disregard for anyone driving like that," Wilk added.



On Monday, Cotto was charged with operating with a suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, negligent operation, and failure to use a seatbelt. He's also accused of having false license plates on his car.



Wilk told Western Mass News that sharing video with police is a vital part of the community working together with police to help with investigations.



"It's extremely helpful. We have used many people's home cameras, business cameras in putting up photos and suspects or people we are looking for. Having the public help us and work together, we can get these people and get them off the street," Wilk noted.

Cotto is expected to be back in court next month.

