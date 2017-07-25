How court's immigration ruling could impact WMass refugees

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court made a decision that is the first of its kind.

The decision made Monday makes it so that police officers cannot hold people solely for their immigration status.

It comes from a Massachusetts case where a man was arrested for a robbery and had his charges dismissed and was being held because of a federal civil immigration detainer.

While the case took place in the eastern part of the state, it also impacts people in western Massachusetts.

The court ruled that local law enforcement officials - from police officers and court officers, to agents and district attorneys - do not have the authority to detain people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally if that person is not facing criminal charges.

"I'm glad it is Massachusetts that has taken this very first step," said Kathryn Buckley Brawner with Catholic Charities.

This decision is the first of its kind in the nation.

Buckley Brawner works with those who are working on their citizenship who have come here either as immigrants, refugees, or asylees.

"I'm hopeful that it allows many who have lived in such fear for such a long time to perhaps relax a little," Buckley Brawner explained.

Buckley Brawner told Western Mass News that the decision will mean a lot to the refugees she helps to resettle in western Massachusetts.

"It will engender some really good conversation," Buckley Brawner added.

Local politicians are also responding to the decision.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News in a statement: "...We will continue to cooperate with federal authorities in order to keep our residents and business community of the city of Springfield safe and secure, especially if the reach-down from the federal government pertains to violent criminal aspects."

Up north in the city of Greenfield, Mayor William Martin issued an executive order on immigration last week, preventing their local police officers from questioning anyone about their immigration status unless that person is involved in a criminal investigation.

Western Mass News sat in on a call with the Massachusetts American Civil Liberties Union, or the ACLU.

"It's found that our laws just don't allow our officials to deprive a person of their liberty based on this ICE detainer and that's because a detainer is civil in nature," said Laura Rotolo with the ACLU.

The ACLU told us that the court argued that local law enforcement officers do not have the same authority as federal officials.

While many are calling this decision a victory and others not so much, it does leave the door open for the law to be changed.

