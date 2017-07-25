Five men arrested following theft of power tools in Great Barrington

Five men were arrested in Great Barrington following reports of several power tools being stolen from a local landscaper’s truck.

The complaint that five Stihl brand chainsaws and a leaf blower was stolen from his work truck came in July 20.

Following an investigation later that day, police found two men engaged in drug activity and uncovered heroin, needles, one of the stolen chainsaws, and the stolen leaf blower located in one of the suspect’s vehicles.

Great Barrington police alleged from further investigation that three suspects may have stolen the items from the landscaper and pawned them to buy drugs from the two other men.

Arrested and charged were:

Daryl Vandeusen, age 25 and homeless:

Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle

Larceny over $250

Michael Thorpe, age 35, of Great Barrington

Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle

Larceny over $250

Shawn M. Keefner, age 27, of Great Barrington

Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle

Larceny over $250

Jeremony Bobcock, age 28, of Housatonic/Great Barrington

Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin)

Jeremy McDermott, age 25, of Stockbridge

Receiving Stolen Property (stolen property was located in his vehicle)

Police recovered the four stolen chainsaws and leaf blower, however the investigation remains active, and more suspects may be charged.

Thorpe plead guilty at his arraignment Monday in Southern Berkshire District Court and was sentenced to 120 days in the House of Correction, however the others are still pending arraignment.

