Chicopee bar owner speaks out following attacker's sentencing

A Chicopee bar owner is still recovering two years after he was brutally attacked by two men.

Tonight, some closure for the owner of Chief's Lounge as one of the men who assaulted him was sentenced to state prison.

Mario Docarmo said he believes justice has been served, but he will never forget the night he was left for dead by two men who viciously attacked him.

"I'm mostly recuperated physically. Emotionally, still a little bit behind."

The blood stains still are still on the wood of Chief's Lounge in Chicopee, two years after owner Mario Docarmo was attacked while he was getting ready to close for the night.

"I have nightmares, and I keep thinking about it. At the beginning, it was just occasional, but now it's more persistent."

In this surveillance video, you can see two men. 36-year-old Wilmer Torres and Jose Villegas-Rodriguez hitting and punching Docarmo as he tries to defend himself.

The attack left him with severe wounds to his head and eyes and took an emotional toll on his life.

"Every time I meet someone, I don't know now-- I'm fearful. I don't give anyone the benefit of the doubt anymore."

Wilmer Torres was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty.

Villegas-Rodriguez is already in jail on a separate murder charge.

Docarmo told Western Mass News that he's satisfied with the sentence.

"I didn't want vengeance or anything, I strictly wanted justice, and justice was served."

Docarmo is thankful to be alive, still working, and spending time with his family, but says the sentence shows the justice system works.

"Even though a lot of people get slapped on the wrist and get light sentences, this time I'm satisfied that he was sentenced properly and justice was served."

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni also commented on today's sentencing, saying he was pleased and thanks Mario for his help to bring Torres to justice.

