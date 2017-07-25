Chicopee Police seek to identify car theft suspect

Chicopee Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a car theft suspect from the video above.
On July 19, the person in the video can be seen walking on Bristol Street carrying a skateboard, before walking into this driveway and stealing the vehicle.
The party is described to be a thin, tall Hispanic male.
The vehicle had also been previously stolen in June, but was located on Empire Street.
Police believe the suspect carried a spare key and used it in the larceny again.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chicopee Police Dept. at (413) 592-6341.
