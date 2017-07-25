Chicopee Police seek to identify car theft suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee Police seek to identify car theft suspect

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a car theft suspect from the video above.

On July 19, the person in the video can be seen walking on Bristol Street carrying a skateboard, before walking into this driveway and stealing the vehicle.

The party is described to be a thin, tall Hispanic male.

The vehicle had also been previously stolen in June, but was located on Empire Street.

Police believe the suspect carried a spare key and used it in the larceny again.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chicopee Police Dept. at (413) 592-6341.

