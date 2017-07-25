Springfield Police improve relations with community

Today Springfield's Police Community Relations Committee will continue their tour of the city.

The series of meetings are an effort to improve the relationship between city residents and officers.

The Police and Community Relations Committee was created by Council President Orlando Ramos.

The 15-member committee is made up of two city councilors, one resident from each of the 8 wards, one member that was appointed by the District Attorney, Springfield Police Union, and the NAACP.

The remaining two members are chosen by President Ramos.

President Ramos said the goal is to strengthen the relationship between officers and the community.

The committee holds meetings in each of the city’s 8 wards.

The meetings are open to the public and they use the meetings to speak with residents about any suggestions or concerns that work towards their mission.

The final three ward meetings will be held in September.

