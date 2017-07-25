Residents complain about dumping outside Westfield business

Many Westfield business owners are speaking out tonight over illegal dumping in one parking lot.

They said the amount of trash keeps growing and they want the city to step in.

The parking lot on Franklin Street belongs to a number of businesses.

As you can see, there’s all kinds of trash, including empty boxes, mattresses, and a couch.

Businesses owners said that enough is enough.

Downtown Westfield is bustling with businesses and apartments, but business owners are worried it’s also attracting a lot of trash.

“I saw the mess of the couches, trash cans, everything is messed up over there,” said Kamal Biswa.

Kamal Biswa owns KK’s Nepali Supermarket.

He said the dumpster area of the parking lot on Franklin Street has gotten out of hand.

“Right now I lock the container, but still I see the couches and it smells very bad when you walk around.”

Biswa said that each business in the shopping area has their own trash container.

His costs $96 a month.

He thinks some people in the neighborhood who don’t have their own trash containers may be taking advantage of his.

The issue has been reported to the city through the See-Click-Fix website.

According to the website, the city of Westfield has assigned this issue to public works.

Biswa said he hopes it can get addressed soon. He also worries its becoming a health issue

We reached out to the public works director and have not heard back just yet.

