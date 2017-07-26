Autopsies will be done today for Pittsfield couple found dead inside home

The autopsies for a Pittsfield couple who were found dead inside their home on Monday, will be done today in Holyoke.

John and Celeste Kordana were found inside of their Harryel Street home, Monday afternoon, by authorities after police received a call leading to a well being check.

According to police, the entrance to the home was blocked and the Pittsfield Fire Department was called to force entry into the residence around 3 p.m.

There are still many questions that have yet to be answered and today's autopsies may reveal some of those answers.

Neighbors say the married couple were very quiet and mostly kept to themselves. Some adding that this is a situation they never imagined would happen in their neighborhood.

"I don't see any crime in this neighborhood, like I say 17 going on 18 in November, we love it here," Richard Roraback, a neighbor to the Kordana's, said. "Everybody I see in this area they say 'good afternoon,' 'good evening.' It's families with their children riding up and down the road."

The Berkshire District Attorney's office released an update to their investigation yesterday, confirming the autopsies, but they also made it clear that at this time, a third party doesn't seem to have been involved.

"At this point in the investigation, although all possibilities are being considered, there is nothing to suggest that a third party was involved," the statement read.

The investigation is being conducted by Pittsfield police, state police detectives assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office and troopers assigned to the Crime Scene Services Section.

There is no specific time for when the autopsies will be held, only that they will happen today at the Chief Medical Examiner's office in Holyoke.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update it as more information becomes available.

