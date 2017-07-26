Police searching for van leaking stolen cooking grease

Drivers going down Route 20 in several communities were met Tuesday morning with grease leaking for miles down the road.

Police are tracking down a van they said stole cooking grease from a local business and started leaking it during their escape.

Drivers dodged danger on Route 20 today as police tried to track down a van leaking stolen cooking grease.

Police said that the grease trail started from the Post Office Park Plaza in Wilbraham, followed Route 20 all the way down through Palmer, and eventually onto the Mass. Pike, which posed a danger to drivers on their morning commute.

"It's like driving on ice, worse for motorcycles. It's not a good situation at all, very slippery," said Kurt Zimmerman of Wilbraham Tire and Auto Service.

MassDOT quickly arrived with sand to soak it up, but for police and for local businesses, it poses a bigger problem.

"It's like everything else. If they can get their hands on a couple of dollars, they are going to do it," said Charles Ramadon.

Ramadon has run CJ's Restaurant in Palmer for decades and told Western Mass News he immediately thought the thieves would go for his place for sure.

"I was coming up here anyway and I thought maybe they picked mine up too because they said it was grease, and I couldn't figure out anybody else this way with grease," Ramadon noted.

There are many businesses on Route 20, known as Boston Road, which stretches through several cities and towns and conveniently runs parallel with the Mass. Pike.

Western Mass Rendering is the company in charge of picking up recycled cooking grease at CJ's and many other restaurants.

"There's a container to hold it and they pick it up and they pay you for it now," Ramadon explained.

Western Mass Rendering told Western Mass News that "grease theft" has been an ongoing problem for decades in New England, mostly because of a black market created by bio-diesel companies that offer cash for grease, no questions asked.

Suspects simply need an air compressor, a pump, a couple of hundred gallon storage tanks, and a van to steal and deliver. They often strike local businesses off of main roads and can make thousands of dollars a week depending on oil prices. Today's average is 26 cents a pound.

Police will continue their search for the van and thankfully, no accidents were reported.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information on this van is asked to contact police.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update it as more information on this investigation becomes available.

