Van leaking grease launches investigation by Wilbraham police

The Wilbraham Police Department is currently looking for the van they believe to be responsible for leaking grease along Route 20.

Early this morning, police discovered the grease near Post Office Park. Sgt. Rudinksi, with the Wilbraham Police Department, confirms with Western Mass News that the trail of grease goes from Boston Road in Wilbraham through Palmer and onto the Mass Pike heading eastbound.

Sgt. Rudinksi also confirms with Western Mass News that they have not found the van they believe to be responsible but that they are looking for it.

"It could be a grease theft," Rudinksi said. "Believe it or not, there is a market for it."

Rudinski said that crews are on the scene laying sand on trouble spots, but that the stretch of roadway that is impacted is open.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update it as more information on this investigation becomes available.

