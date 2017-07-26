Chicopee police seek to identify person of interest

Chicopee police are hoping the public can help identify a man who allegedly stole a wallet from a customer at Paradise Pizza.

A customer accidentally left it behind while picking up take-out from the Exchange Street restaurant on July 21 around 6 p.m.

Now, police are looking to speak with the suspect in order to get the wallet back to its owner.

Anyone who knows the man in the picture is asked to contact Chicopee police at(413)594-1730, or can send a private message on their Facebook page.

