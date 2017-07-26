Taylor Jacobs joined the Western Mass News Team as a reporter and assignment editor in February 2017.

The Connecticut native started his career as a play-by-play commentator for an indoor floor hockey league while studying journalism at Central Connecticut State University.

While at school, Taylor made the President’s List, Dean’s List four times, and was a part of the broadcast team for CCSU TV.

He also was a newsroom intern at WFSB-TV in Hartford.

Out of high school, Taylor joined the United States Navy where he served a four-year enlistment. He has been to all around the world and lived in each corner of the United States.

When Taylor isn’t reporting, you can usually find him by the pool reading a fantasy series - or attempting to write his own - but he’s also a foodie, so you may see him trying out one of the many restaurants in western Massachusetts Taylor also loves to watch TV shows and movies.

Want to reach Taylor? Find him on Twitter, where he’s always active, or you can reach out to him on Facebook!

