Wilbraham sailor killed during attack on Pearl Harbor identified

A 21-year-old sailor from Wilbraham who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor 75 years ago has been identified.

Navy Yeoman 3rd Class Edmund T. Ryan will return to his family and will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. next month.

Ryan was assigned to the USS Oklahoma at Fort Island, Pearl Harbor. On December 7, 1941 the vessel was attacked by Japanese aircraft and sustained multiple torpedo hits which caused it to capsize.

The attack resulted in 429 deaths and took Navy personnel nearly three years to recover the remains of the deceased crew.

In September 1947, only 35 sailors who died in the attack on USS Oklahoma had been identified. Three years later, the remainder of the crew, including Ryan, were considered non-recoverable.

Several years later in 2015, a policy was issued by the Deputy Secretary of Defense to examine the remains of the unidentified USS Oklahoma crew.

Thanks to incredible scientific advances, Ryan’s identity was recovered by DNA analysis of his remains and by family members. Scientists also compared his dental records to family members as well.

According to the DPAA, there are still over 70,000 service members from World War II who remain unidentified.

