Lia Surprise Squad helps Girl Scouts with 'Blessing Box'

Our Western Mass News Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad set out this week to fill grocery carts for those in western Massachusetts.

However, this time, it wasn't the shoppers they surprised.

You may remember one third grader's plea to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt.

"Dear Mayor Reichelt - Some people don't have enough food so I want to help. We'll build a box and name it. My Girl Scout troop is helping and maybe put it near the town common or police station," said Abigail McNulty.

In April, McNulty and her West Springfield Girl Scout troop asked for a place to bring food for those in need, but instead of a food drive, the troop came up with the idea of a 'blessing box.'

"It's a box if people need food and you can donate items and when you need items. like toiletries and non-perishable items, you can take them," McNulty added.

That call for action quickly turned into a city-wide initiative with Home Depot stepping in to build the what they now call the 'brownie box' and Reichelt worked with city leaders to choose the location.

"The idea with the 'blessing box' here at the senior center is have it centrally located in a way that we can help provide for it as well and people who are coming through. It is kind of set privately, so you don't have to feel discomfort back there," Reichelt explained.

Western Mass News wanted to help as well, so with list in hand, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad went shopping at Big Y to make sure the 'brownie box' is filled right away

With two carts full of goods, it was off to the dedication ceremony at the West Springfield Senior Center to surprise the Girl Scouts, parents, and city leaders armed with hundreds of dollars worth of food and toiletries, as well as gift cards to buy more supplies when they run out.

Troop leader Monica Donnelly told Western Mass News this donation will fill the box and then some.

"I'm willing to bet it's going to sustain it for a couple of weeks and again, we just hope that people in the town know where the box is and come and use it," Donnelly said.

Rain or shine, the box will be unlocked at all times and monitored by the Girl Scout troop

"I'm grateful that lots of people donated all these things and money to fill up the box and help other people," McNulty noted.

McNulty hopes the 'brownie box will help feed those in West Side and anyone nearby and, in return, that it inspires others to make boxes like this in different places.

"I think it will help people so they don't like starve and they have more ideas like this to do other things for people too," McNulty said.

It inspires us and we hope it inspires you, too - so the Surprise Squad isn't done yet!

We want you to join our squad by donating non-perishable food items, as well as toiletries, to make sure the 'blessing box' is always filled for those in need.

Some of the items needed include:

Spaghetti Sauce

Pork and Beans

Canned chili beans

Canned chili or stew

Canned pasta (Spaghettios, ravioli, etc)

Manwich or sloppy joe mix

Tuna, Chicken, or Hamburger Helper

Canned/foil pack tuna or canned chicken

Jello or pudding mix

Peanut butter and jelly

Canned fruit (peaches, pears, etc)

Cereals and oatmeal

Canned mixed vegetables

Canned tomatoes/tomato sauce or paste

Boxed potato dishes (au gratin, mashed, etc)

Rice side dishes (Rice-a-roni, Uncle Ben's, etc)

Pasta side dishes (Knorr's, etc)

Boxed macaroni and cheese

Toilet paper/facial tissue (Kleenex)/paper towels

Toiletries (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant)

Laundry detergent or dish soap (Dawn, etc)

We're having a drive at our studios and you can drop off items to Western Mass News at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 pm and while you're here, you'll be able to meet our Surprise Squad!

We look forward to seeing you!

