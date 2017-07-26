Former Springfield fire lieutenant faces years in jail for producing child pornography

A former Springfield fire department lieutenant who was arrested last year on child pornography charges will be spending years in jail.

Edward Parson, who was 45-years-old when he was taken into custody at his Chicopee home back in April of 2016, was recently found guilty of one charge of Production of Child Pornography.

According to the U.S. District Court Clerk's Office in Alexandria, Virginia, Parson was sentenced on July 14th.

"He was sentenced to 210 months of incarceration with 10 years of supervised release once he's out. He's also been ordered to pay $15,215.00 of restitution," Case manager, Judy Lanham told Western Mass News.

That's over 17 years in jail.

Parson was originally charged in the case by the Eastern District Court in Virginia.

In May of 2016 he waived his right to a detention hearing in U.S. District Court in Springfield. His case then moving to a Virginia courtroom.

Now, over a year later it has come to a close.

Lanham says his lawyers have asked the judge that he serve out his jail time at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Devens, Massachusetts.

"...But the judges can only send a recommendation to the Bureau of Prisons ...ultimately it's up to the BOP where he goes. BOP can put him anywhere in the U.S. because this is a Federal Case," she explained.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, confirms with Western Mass News that Parson was "terminated" by the fire department following a hearing in June of 2016.

At the time of his arrest, few details about his case were released. Chicopee police did reveal to Western Mass News though, that Parson was allegedly conspiring to produce pornography involving young children.

The FBI was involved in the investigation that ultimately lead to his arrest.

Parson is currently in custody.

