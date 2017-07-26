Donations to the Surprise Squad to help Girls Scouts help those in need

It was a busy day Thursday at the Western Mass News studios.

We accepted donations for the Girls Scouts of West Springfield. They created a 'brownie cupboard', an open food pantry that anyone can use if they are in need.

The Girl Scouts of West Springfield have one wish.

"I hope more people come and put food in it and people who are less fortunate than us can take some and eat it," said Abby McNulty.

So, the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad asked for you to be part of our squad.

Throughout the day Thursday, we collected donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries.

George is one Western Mass News viewer who saw our call for donations and came in to pay it forward

"Donated a couple of boxes of mac and cheese, the old family staple. Also, a couple of cans of beans, some popcorn, salt, and a box of lasagna noodles," George explained.

With a bag full of canned goods, Cheryl Nubile was also inspired to stop by.

"I watch the news every morning and I feel like everyone just gets caught up in their own lives and you kind of forget to do something nice, so I said I'm going to go today for once," Nubile said.

The donated items will fill the 'brownie cupboard' behind the West Springfield Senior Center. It's completely open to anyone who needs an item, whether it be food or a toiletry.

"I just hope there's a few more people that come through the door and the Girl Scouts make out good on their attempt to help all the families in the area," George added.



The troop has inspired us and hopefully inspired you too.

"Oh I think that's awesome, you know. It's really hard to find kids nowadays that really think about things ahead of time and really care about others and it's nice to see that," Nubile noted.

The 'brownie cupboard' is open 24/7 for anyone in western Massachusetts who needs it.

If you'd like to nominate someone for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All right reserved.