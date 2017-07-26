Be part of the Surprise Squad and help local Girl Scouts!

This week, the Lia Surprise Squad headed to West Springfield to help a Girl Scout troop with 'blessing boxes' - or 'brownie boxes' - that will help those in the community in need.

Their mission inspired us and we hope it inspires you, too - so the Surprise Squad isn't done yet!

We want you to join our squad by donating non-perishable food items, as well as toiletries, to make sure the 'blessing box' is always filled for those in need.

Some of the items needed include:

Spaghetti Sauce

Pork and Beans

Canned chili beans

Canned chili or stew

Canned pasta (Spaghettios, ravioli, etc)

Manwich or sloppy joe mix

Tuna, Chicken, or Hamburger Helper

Canned/foil pack tuna or canned chicken

Jello or pudding mix

Peanut butter and jelly

Canned fruit (peaches, pears, etc)

Cereals and oatmeal

Canned mixed vegetables

Canned tomatoes/tomato sauce or paste

Boxed potato dishes (au gratin, mashed, etc)

Rice side dishes (Rice-a-roni, Uncle Ben's, etc)

Pasta side dishes (Knorr's, etc)

Boxed macaroni and cheese

Toilet paper/facial tissue (Kleenex)/paper towels

Toiletries (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant)

Laundry detergent or dish soap (Dawn, etc)

We're having a drive at our studios and you can drop off items to Western Mass News at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 pm and while you're here, you'll be able to meet our Surprise Squad!

We look forward to seeing you!

