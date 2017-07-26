Be part of the Surprise Squad and help local Girl Scouts!

This week, the Lia Surprise Squad headed to West Springfield to help a Girl Scout troop with 'blessing boxes' - or 'brownie boxes' - that will help those in the community in need.
Their mission inspired us and we hope it inspires you, too - so the Surprise Squad isn't done yet!
We want you to join our squad by donating non-perishable food items, as well as toiletries, to make sure the 'blessing box' is always filled for those in need.
Some of the items needed include:
We're having a drive at our studios and you can drop off items to Western Mass News at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 pm and while you're here, you'll be able to meet our Surprise Squad!
We look forward to seeing you!
