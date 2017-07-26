Be part of the Surprise Squad and help local Girl Scouts! - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

CHECK IT OUT

Be part of the Surprise Squad and help local Girl Scouts!

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

This week, the Lia Surprise Squad headed to West Springfield to help a Girl Scout troop with 'blessing boxes' - or 'brownie boxes' - that will help those in the community in need.

Their mission inspired us and we hope it inspires you, too - so the Surprise Squad isn't done yet! 

We want you to join our squad by donating non-perishable food items, as well as toiletries, to make sure the 'blessing box' is always filled for those in need.

Some of the items needed include:

  • Spaghetti Sauce
  • Pork and Beans
  • Canned chili beans
  • Canned chili or stew
  • Canned pasta (Spaghettios, ravioli, etc)
  • Manwich or sloppy joe mix
  • Tuna, Chicken, or Hamburger Helper
  • Canned/foil pack tuna or canned chicken
  • Jello or pudding mix
  • Peanut butter and jelly
  • Canned fruit (peaches, pears, etc)
  • Cereals and oatmeal
  • Canned mixed vegetables
  • Canned tomatoes/tomato sauce or paste
  • Boxed potato dishes (au gratin, mashed, etc)
  • Rice side dishes (Rice-a-roni, Uncle Ben's, etc)
  • Pasta side dishes (Knorr's, etc)
  • Boxed macaroni and cheese
  • Toilet paper/facial tissue (Kleenex)/paper towels
  • Toiletries (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant)
  • Laundry detergent or dish soap (Dawn, etc)

We're having a drive at our studios and you can drop off items to Western Mass News at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 pm and while you're here, you'll be able to meet our Surprise Squad!

We look forward to seeing you!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All right reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.