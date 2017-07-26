Six Flags New England to hold hiring event for Fright Fest

Calling all ghosts, ghouls, and zombies! Six Flags New England is gearing up to hire over 200 performers and staff at this year's Scare Fair for Fright Fest.

You can bring ‘The Walking Dead’ to life as you walk across the stage to audition to become a zombie, or bring along your dancing shoes to become a Fright Fest dancer.

Other positions may require you to create a monologue, perform an up-tempo song, read, and even scream.

Makeup artists are also encouraged to come along and bring portfolios and samples of previous work.

Auditions will happen on July 30 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on August 11 and 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who is looking for other positions are encouraged to attend the Scare Fair on August 11.

To find out more information on auditions, please call the Entertainment Department at 413-786-9300 extension 3320.

Future Fright Frest employees should apply online at sixflagsjobs.com before the event and you must be 16 years of age or older.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.