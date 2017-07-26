Tanglewood: a Western Mass. treasure

It’s been a part of every summer in Western Massachusetts. The Tanglewood Music Center sits on more than 500 acres of land in the town of Lenox and for more than 80 years, it’s brought thousands of people to the Berkshires every summer.

Tanglewood takes its name from Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Tanglewood Tales, which Hawthorne wrote while living in a house on the estate.

It’s been the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937. That’s when the Tappen family estate donated 210 acres and lawns and meadows, along with its buildings to the BSO.

“Serge Koussevitzky had this vision of creating summer work for the Boston Symphony and also creating a school that would train the next generation of musicians. Leonard Bernstein, among others was in the first class, Aaron Copeland was the head of the faculty, a very famous composer, American composer, probably the dean of American composition and they created this festival and this school," said Mark Volpe, Tanglewood’s managing director,

Volpe not only oversees Tanglewood, but also the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops. He said that Tanglewood is what makes the BSO so unique.

“There is no other place like Tanglewood. You have 530 acres, 100 structures. We have the spirits of all the great giants that were here. Our core is eight weeks of the Boston Symphony playing the great repertoire of Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart with the greatest artists, the YoYo Mas of the world. And then of course, the Boston Pops is playing 8, 9 concerts this year. We have film night with John Williams and that's an annual event with basically 17, 18 thousand people," Volpe explained.

Volpe said that John Williams has been a part of the Tanglewood landscape since the early 1980s when became principal conductor of the Boston Pops, adding, “And then he comes here and he just walks, you see him in a hat. He's always gracious to people when they stop him, but he's basically communing with nature with the spirits of Tanglewood and gets inspired and goes back and writes the music that has become the soundtrack of our life of our generation. He spends all of August here, comes here even when the BSO is not in residence he comes here because somehow it inspires him. And he's also an incredibly generous benefactor of Tanglewood. He's given us millions of dollars to do what we do here with the students and the physical plant of Tanglewood. Tanglewood not only hosts world-renowned programs of classical, jazz and popular music. It also offers musical training to young musicians from around the world.”

Tanglewood brings some 350,000 people to the Berkshires each and every summer, with an economic impact of more than $100 million every year.

Some major additions will soon be coming to Tanglewood, which Vople says will make that economic impact even greater.

“We're building four pavilions, we're breaking ground at the end of the summer. They're going to be winterized, but these four structures will allow us to basically do programming throughout the year and also to invite the community to use these spaces for civic and other education purposes. And we're going to create a learning institute so this will not only be a center for music but for learning," Volpe said.

There’s something happening every day at Tanglewood. Highlights through the end of the summer include:

'Tanglewood on Parade' - August 1

Festival of Contemporary Music - the weekend of August 11

John Williams Film Night - August 19

'Boston Pops ET in Concert' - August 25

Sting - August 29

Diana Ross - August 30

Pete Townshend’s Classic Quadrophenia - September 2

Melissa Etheridge joins the Pops - September 3

No matter what your musical taste, there’s something for you in Western Mass at Tanglewood.

