Pittsfield police investigate connected stabbings

Pittsfield police are investigating the connection between two stabbings and another person who was injured Tuesday night.

According to police, they found two stab wound victims outside of a home on 42 Dalton Avenue around 9:44 p.m.

Around that same time, police were also responding to a home on Harvard Street after a fight broke out and someone was cut on one of their fingers.

Their investigation revealed that both incidents were actually connected.

Luckily, the three people that were injured suffered non-life-threatening injures and were transported to Baystate Medical Center.

Police are continuing to investigate exactly what happened and who was involved.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.