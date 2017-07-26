Attempted breaking and entering suspect on the loose in Southampton

Southampton police are warning the public of an attempted breaking and entering suspect that's on the loose.

According to posts on the department's Facebook page, the suspect tried to break into a home on Pomeroy Meadow Road around noon.

Police describe the male suspect as being possibly in his late teen's or early 20's with a scruffy beard wearing a camouflage shirt, blue jeans, and a baseball hat.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. someone broke into a home on Cold Spring Road, which is approximately a two-minute car ride from Pomeroy Meadow Road.

Luckily, no one was home at the time of that break-in, but police want residents to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary by calling 413 527-1120.

It was not made clear if the suspect is related to both incidents but Western Mass News has made a call out to Southampton police asking for more information.

