Officials warn of dangers of 'co-sleeping' with babies

A warning today about the dangers of parents sharing beds with their babies.

The warning comes from Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and Baystate Medical Center.

Gulluni said that so far, this year there have been six accidental infant deaths in Hampden County.

All of them involved co-sleeping arrangements where the parent brought the baby into their bed and the baby was accidentally asphyxiated as they slept.



"This is an alarming trend. The average per year for the three counties in the Pioneer Valley is six per year so we're at a place halfway through the year where we're meeting the annual average," Gulluni explained.

In a demonstration, Baystate pediatrician Dr. Andrew Balder suggested the ABC's for safe sleeping: have the baby sleep A lone, on its B ack, and in a C rib.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.