Local veterans and LGBT community speak out amid transgender military ban

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States will not accept or allow transgender people in the military.



This comes a year after former President Barack Obama said that transgender people could serve openly in the military.

President Trump's announcement has sparked criticism nationwide and also in the Pioneer Valley.

Local veterans told Western Mass News that it's not black and white but members of the LGBT community said it's about basic human rights.

President Trump made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Many Americans are surprised after the Trump Administration had delayed making this decision for six months.

"I feel like we have been making progress in recent years and this is another example of not making America great but making America worse in my opinion," said Holyoke resident Scott Welsch.



One Belchertown veteran said he's on the fence.

"He's worried about the additional expense it will cause and there's perhaps some validity to that. On the other hand I look at it suspiciously because people's orientation is only their own business," said John Sullivan.

The American Civil Liberties Union wrote:

Military rules and regulations allow trans people to serve their country. Even the commander-in-chief cannot change those via twitter.

In the past, President Donald Trump and his family members have shown support for the LGBT community.

The policy would affect a small percentage of the 1.3 million active-duty members of the military where at least 2,500 are transgender.

