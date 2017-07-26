MA drivers could face fines for smoking with young children in their cars

A bill filed in the Massachusetts legislature is aimed at cracking down on drivers who smoke in their cars with small children.

At issue is second-hand smoke and the damage it does to young lungs.

How dangerous is second-hand smoke? According to one Harvard Medical School study, some 50,000 nonsmokers die from second-hand smoke every year in the United States.

Under a bill filed in the Massachusetts House, a driver observed smoking while in a car with a child in a car seat would be subject to a $100 fine.

Advocates said it is a public health issue that protects young children.

"There is no question that second-hand smoke and even third-hand smoke are harmful to the developing lungs. Let's admit that and deal with that whether it's in the home or car," said Dr. Andrew Balder with the Mason Square Health Center.

The legislation would allow police to stop a driver smoking while a child is in a car seat, similar to the way officers may pull over someone observed texting and driving.

Drivers we spoke with had mixed views. Some did not like the mandate.

"I don't think they should be fined. No, they shouldn't be smoking with children in car, but I don't think they should be fined." said Shonda Grimes of Springfield.

Art Jasper of West Springfield added, "I guess you could say it gets down to a health issue, smoking in front of children, but I don't think you can mandate that to parents, so no, I don't think it's a good idea."

However, others said that second-hand smoke is a public health issue and the law would better protect young children.

"I would say yes, people need to step up and take care of those who don't smoke because it's not fair. It's really not fair," said Kathleen Acus of Southampton.

Balder, who serves as medical director of the Mason Square Health Center, said that cigarettes do not belong in cars with young children.

"Whether this should be by legal statute or public education, yes, let's get the cigarettes out of cars. It also distracts driving. It's not safe in many ways and certainly not safe for the developing infant," Balder noted.

If the bill passes, Massachusetts wouldn't be the first state to enact such a law. Eight states, including Maine and Vermont, have made it illegal to smoke with minors in the car.

