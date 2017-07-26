Allergies have many feeling blue this summer

Many are feeling blue this summer as another round of allergies have been lingering in the air.

A lot of people are suffering from the classic bouts of sneezing, itchy eyes, and runny noses in the middle of the summer, but why?



Local allergist Dr. David Robertson of Allergy and Immunology Association of New England said grass pollen is the culprit.

"What's a little bit different this summer is the amount of rain we've had," said Dr. Robertson.



Pesky weeds called English plantains also love the rain and they're another big trigger for allergies.

Dr. Robertson said the rain and an overabundance of grass can affect those who aren't usually bothered by summertime allergies.

The best way to prevent these allergies is to avoid gardening and even cutting your grass that can stir up mold spores.

Dr. Robertson recommends per-treateating your grass and using antihistamines for sneezing and itchy eyes, and nasal sprays for congestion.

