State; Over 2,000 MA residents affected by tax payment error

Around 2,100 taxpayers out of the 3 million (less than 0.1%) Massachusetts personal income filers had a tax payment for tax year 2016 incorrectly applied to tax year 2017.

According to the Mass. Dept. of Revenue, TaxAct was used to prepare their return, and a TaxAct printed payment slip was used to mail the payment slip, however the scan line on the slip was coded for tax year 2017 instead of 2016.

In result, a number of taxpayers payment for 2016 was credited to 2017 and they recently received a past due bill for tax year 2016.

TaxAct has been notified of the issue, and the affected taxpayers will receive a letter letting them know the issue has been resolved.

The DOR was notified of the issue on July 20 after notification by an enrolled agent contacted their taxpayer advocate.

The DOR sent Western Mass News the following statement:

“The Department of Revenue has worked to apply the payments for the correct tax year, while ensuring no one is charged any late fees for the error and appreciates taxpayers’ recent patience with respect to this issue.”

