Belchertown man charged in crash that killed well-known Amherst blogger

A Belchertown man will soon appear before a judge for his alleged involvement in a deadly crash earlier this year.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 18-year-old Ray Fellion of Belchertown is expected to be arraigned Friday, August 4 on a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide.

Investigators allege that on February 17, 2017, Fellion was driving along the westbound side of Route 9 in Belchertown when his vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and hit another car that was traveling eastbound, driven by 62-year-old Larry Kelley of Amherst.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene. Fellion and two passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Baystate Medical Center.

The incident was investigated by members of the Belchertown Police Department, troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office, the Mass. State Police Crime Scene Services, and the State Police Collision Analysis and and Reconstruction Section.

