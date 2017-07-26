More passenger rail service is coming to Springfield



There's some good news for those who like to take the train.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has announced expansion of passenger rail service from Connecticut to Springfield.

The service we're talking about runs along the I-91 corridor. It goes from New Haven to Hartford to Springfield and back the other way.

The state and federal governments are spending more than $600 million to link those communities by rail.

"We see it as positive news and a game changer," said Tim Brennan, executive director of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission.

Brennan said that the PVPC has been trying to increase train service with some success in recent years.

Doubling the number of trains along the New Haven, Hartford, Springfield corridor is a win-win.

"Our region is heavily north and south, so connecting in New York City is a power economic invigarator, but also long term more complicated, more expensive connection to Boston," Brennan explained.

Brennan said that mobility makes the economy move.

"Wherever a train stops, if you've got reliable, frequent service, there tends to be a spike in terms of development. We call it, in the jargon, transit orientated development," Brennan noted.

Brennan said that history shows that an area from half a mile to three miles around an active train station benefits economically through economic expansion and job growth.

Passengers who use the trains said increasing the number of routes is the way to go.

"You've got MGM coming up, so more reason to travel and more reason to get tourists here," said Tim Lynch of Chicopee.

Tatiana Sims of Springfield added, "I think that's great news, especially for the people who live in Springfield and work in Connecticut. It gives them another route to take to work and not get jammed up on the highways."

When the Hartford line launches, a total of 17 round-trip trains between New Haven and Hartford will operate each weekday, with 12 of those round-trip trains continuing to Springfield.

On weekends, nine of 13 trains will continue into Springfield.

The expanded train service along the I-91 corridor connecting New Haven, Hartford, and Springfield is scheduled to launch in may of 2018.

Brennan also told Western Mass News he hopes the next step will try to expand that service up the valley to help out Holyoke, Northampton, and Greenfield.

