Parts of Orange transforming into 'Castle Rock' for Hulu series

In just a few weeks, the little town of Orange, Massachusetts will be completely transformed.

Businesses in Orange are starting to look a little run down, but that's on purpose - to make the town look like Castle Rock, ME - the fictional, eerie town at the center of many Stephen King's novels.

"Please pardon out appearance, thanks for your cooperation, Castle Rock." are signs you see around town in Orange, including outside of The Pizza Factory, but now, it's Castle Rock Pizza Factory.



"I think everyone is as excited as we are. We have a lot of customers coming in just to talk to us about it." said Panagiotis Vlahakis, manger of The Pizza Factory.

The name change isn't confusing to any potential patrons. The now Castle Rock Pizza Factory is taking their name change in stride.



"I've never seen, been a part of anything like this, so it's fun," Vlahakis explained.



The transformations are all part of a new series on Hulu titled "Castle Rock."

Trail Head Outfitters will soon look totally closed, but that's perfectly fine with owner Paul Anderson. He's excited to be a part of it.



"They said we might have to drill some holes into your bricks. I said that's alright as long as you fill them up afterwards," Anderson said.

It's more than just changing the façade of the buildings in town. The production crews are purchasing things like lumber locally to help the economy.

Anderson said that this is putting Orange on the map.



"This is the part of Massachusetts that until now, Massachusetts didn't know existed. This is bringing new blood into the area, new tourism, and it's a great thing all around," Anderson explained.



Production is expected to start in a few weeks and people in town are abuzz.



"Castle Rock, here we come," Anderson said.



Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.