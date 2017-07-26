Security gear to protect bicycles after rash of bicycle thefts

A pair of bikes under lock and key were stolen in the middle of the night in Westfield.

Zachary Elliot woke up to find two bicycle locks severed and cast aside. A Smith and Wesson mountain bike and a Mongoose BMX bike owned by his eight year old son were both taken.

Westfield Police told Western Mass News that there is a clear spike in bicycle thefts. The issue becomes more prevalent in the summer months.

As thieves get craftier, there are products available to beef up protection.

“The U-locks are probably the best because it’s not cable and you can’t break them. That will probably be the most durable lock,” Peter Dunham of Competitive Edge Ski and Bike in Easthampton.

There are also GPS enabled devices to monitor where your bike is at all times.

“Get your bike insured, either through homeowners insurance or renters insurance. You can list your bikes that way and get them covered,” said Dunham.

The Smith and Wesson tactical mountain bike is mostly white in color with some black. The other one is a Mongoose BMX bike, dark grayish, blackish, with blue accents. It has a skull with a crown on the seat. If anyone sees the bicycles, they are asked to contact police.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.