Westfield Police seeking to identify graffiti suspect

Westfield Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a number of graffiti incidents.

The party in the attached photos is said to have spray painted graffiti on several businesses, sidewalks, and other buildings along Meadow Street during the early morning hours of Monday July 24.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411. \

