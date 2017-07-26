Autopsies reveal cause of death of Pittsfield couple

Autopsies were conducted today for the bodies found inside a Pittsfield home Monday afternoon.

Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Robert Welton at the Holyoke office of the Cheif Medical Examiner has determined that the cause of death for 39 year old Celeste Kordanda was blunt force trauma to the head.

53 year old John Kordana was killed by asphyxiation and loss of blood from multiple superficial wounds according to the preliminary investigation. His wounds appeared to be self-inflicted.

John and Celeste Kordana were found inside of their Harryel Street home, Monday afternoon, by authorities after police received a call leading to a well being check.

According to police, the entrance to the home was blocked and the Pittsfield Fire Department was called to force entry into the residence around 3 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing by by members of the Pittsfield Police Department with the assistance of State Police Detectives assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and troopers assigned to the Crime Scene Services Section.

