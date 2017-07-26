"The Bike Guy" recieves Lifetime Achievement Award

The founder of Peddle Through Youth, Robert Charland was honored at tonight's Valley Blue Sox game in Holyoke.

Bob received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Center for Human Development.

His foundation donates free bikes to area school children.

We caught up with "The Bike Guy" who told us what the award means to him.

"It shows community, not the world, but one person can make a difference if they really put the effort forth and tried.”

"It's amazing to get recognized and let people know that you make a difference."

Bob started the foundation seven years ago after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.