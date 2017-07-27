Controversial monument at Holyoke park to be moved

A monument in Holyoke's Veterans Park that sparked some controversy is being moved.

The monument is for developer E. Denis Walsh, a Boston developer who was also president of a management company that redeveloped several properties in Holyoke. It had been placed on the Chestnut Street side of Veterans Park, facing his biggest project in the city - the Chestnut Park Apartments.

Some in the city were upset that the man being honored was neither a Holyoke resident, nor a casualty of war.

Terry Murphy, chairman of Holyoke's Parks and Recreation Commission, told Western Mass News that Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and the chamber of commerce agreed to move the monument to Walsh's property at the former Holyoke Catholic High School site sometime in the next week.

?Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.