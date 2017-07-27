Stuff the Bus with Western Mass News!

Let's help kids get a rolling start this upcoming school year.

Western Mass News, the United Way of Pioneer Valley, and Peter Pan Bus Lines want to help local students have the tools they need for a successful school year.

Help us Stuff the Bus!

Drop off school supplies weekdays from July 31 through August 11 at our Western Mass News studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The United Way of Pioneer Valley is hoping to fill over 1,000 backpacks for children in communities across the area, including Springfield, Holyoke, Westfield, Chicopee, West Springfield, and South Hadley.

Some of the most needed items include:

No. 2 Pencils

Erasers

Binders

Paper

Crayons

Highlighters

Pencil Boxes

Pens

Glue Sticks

Rulers

Two-Pocket Folders

One-Subject Notebooks

Donations can also be dropped off at the United Way (1441 Main Street, Ste. 147, Springfield) or Balise Kia (63 Riverdale Street, West Springfield)

We look forward to seeing you!

