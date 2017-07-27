Buckland man turning wood into wizard wands

A Buckland man is using a little magic to turn his basement tools into instruments of wizardy.

You could say that Dan Fleuriel is a die-hard Harry Potter fan, making homemade wands inspired by the series, and the passion in his work has impacted the lives of dozens of fans, both young and old.

Fleuriel is a longtime Buckland resident and is such a Harry Potter fan that he decided to start making magic wands in the basement of his house.

"It's fun. I get a real thrill because the people that receive the wands are usually very thrilled to get it," Fleuriel said.

When you step inside, it looks more like something out of Diagon Alley - low ceilings, wood of all shapes, and kinds filled to the floor. Spider webs decorate each window.

Fleuriel is a bit of a handyman, and with a lathe, hand tools, and a little magic, he can turn this ordinary wood into wizard wands.

The wood Fleuriel chooses depends on the wand, then he starts shaving, chipping, and sanding away.

Every wand also has a core where it gets its power. They are filled with anything from feathers to snake skin. The core gets plugged, the wand treated with a moisture sealer, and after two to four hours of work, it is ready for action.

Fleuriel's passion for Potter actually started by accident after he picked up the first book when the Harry Potter hoopla was at its highest. He read a chapter and has been hooked ever since.

Fleuriel has made nearly 100 wands in the last 15 years. He's made wands for family, even a group of campers during their Harry Potter week.\

"He just loves kids. Around town, people know him as the 'Fix It Man,' and whenever you need Dan, he is there for you. He is an awesome person," said Cindy Schwartz, Buckland's recreation supervisor.

Today, people contact Fleuriel for custom wands. He makes them when he's not working at the town's water plant, but more importantly, Fleuriel hopes these wands can serve as a tool to educate the kids.

"If this can get some kids motivated to read the books, it's hours and hours of entertainment, and it's a good diversion," Fleuriel added.

For those looking to have a custom wand for yourself, you can email Dan at dfleuriel345@comcast.net

>> WEB EXTRA: You can CLICK HERE to see more pictures of Fleuriel crafting these wands.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.