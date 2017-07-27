Blighted gas station in Sixteen Acres will be renovated this fall

An overgrown and out of business Mobil gas station has become an eyesore over several years.

The gas station currently sits untamed on the corner of Wilbraham Road and Parker Street in Sixteen Acres.

If you happen to drive by the area, you'll see towering weeds and overgrown grass covering the former business.

Frank Cincotta owns the Hashbury Head Shop on Wilbraham Road right near the blighted property.

He told Western Mass News they have come and cut it down once or twice over the past few years but it's not enough.

Businesses next to the Mobile station told Western Mass News it sure is ugly, but they're hoping it doesn't get worse. Right now, the overgrowth of weeds can hinder visibility of businesses next door.

"It's probably affected people being able to see my store a little bit. I don't think it's affected it that much but a little bit," said Cincotta.

Western Mass News learned that the property has been cited by the city and will be required to clean up the overgrowth.

Property Owner John Radner said it's up to the tenants to keep it clean.

Mobil gas is a tenant and just within the last few weeks a 7-Eleven convenience store signed on to be built in the lot that's been empty for more than three years.

The contractor was told by the city on Thursday that they need to also clean up the weeds.

Businesses next door said they will be happy to see it clean and functioning

"It doesn't look too great right now but I'm sure they're going to do a nice job it looks like they're going to do a nice job we will just have to wait and see," said Bruno's Manager, Michael Caramnant.

The city will be back next Tuesday to check on progress, as the gas station and convenience store is set to open in the fall.

