Two arrested on drug charges following I-91 traffic stop

Two people were arrested yesterday after police allegedly found drugs in their car during a traffic stop.

Mass. State Police said that around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers were on-patrol near exit 19 on I-91 north when they saw a 1999 Acura TL make unsafe lane changes and following too close to other cars.

The troopers pulled the car over and, following an investigation, reportedly found approximately 29 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine.

State Police arrested the driver, 22-year-old Brittany Patten of Hardwick, VT, and the passenger, 24-year-old Antonio Vergara of Springfield on charges of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

Patten was also cited for speeding and marked lanes violations, while Vergara was cited for possession of an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle and a seatbelt violation.

Both Patten and Vergara were held on $10,000 bail pending their arraignment Thursday in Northampton District Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.