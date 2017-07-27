EPA grant funds brownfields development in WMass

Millions of dollars are being invested in cleaning up contaminated sites for development in the western and central part of the Commonwealth.

Several communities including Chicopee and Belchertown received hefty grants from the EPA.

“The spark needs to be lit, and it needs to start with something if you have any intention of cleaning up these misused sites,” said David Spada of DS Development.

DS Development is building an assisted living facility on the former Uniroyal Tire complex in Chicopee.

Chicopee was given $600,000 to remove hazardous substances from brownfields, like the Uniroyal property.

“As the economy downturns and shifts and changes, we need to reuse every piece of property that we can to get the biggest bang for the buck,” said Deborah Szaro from the EPA. She said that cleaning up these properties helps entice private investors to the marketplace.

The assisted living complex planned for the Uniroyal property will offer 95 units and 90 employment opportunities.

“It addresses a number of needs. It addresses housing, it addresses senior concerns, and it is also economic development,” said Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.