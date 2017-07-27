Over 2,000 MA taxpayers impacted by tax payment error

More than 2,000 Massachusetts taxpayers have been affected by a tax payment error.

The state's Department of Revenue said that those people had a tax payment for 2016 incorrectly applied to 2017.

If you were one of those 2,000 taxpayers affected and you haven't already gotten a letter in the mail, you should be getting one soon.

Imagine that you've paid your taxes and then you get a notice that you still owe money.

"I would be mad because I pay taxes everyday, food taxes, everything. I would be mad," said William Cartagena of Springfield.

That mix-up is because tax software was encoded incorrectly.

Roughly 2,100 personal state income tax filers had a payment error, according to the Department of Revenue, where a payment made for 2016 was incorrectly applied to 2017.

The DOR told Western mass News that TaxAct, a free tax preparation software, was used to prepare returns for those some 2,000 people.

"It appears to be just an encoding error for individuals that sent in payments I would imagine somewhere around April 15 due date," said Alan Cabot with Moriarty and Primack in Springfield.

Cabot told Western Mass News that his firm doesn't use the software, TaxAct, that had the glitch.

"Know not to accept the fact that any kind of payment or penalty they're asking for is necessarily correct if you're in that situation," Cabot added.

Those impacted received bills past due for 2016.

TaxAct has been notified of the problem and the DOR tells Western Mass News in a statement, "The Department of Revenue has worked to apply the payments for the correct tax year, while ensuring no one is charged any late fees for the error and appreciates taxpayers' recent patience with respect to this issue."

The DOR became aware of the issue last week. If you were affected and haven't yet received a letter, they said that you should be getting one soon.

Cabot said that it would be impossible for taxpayers to avoid a mix-up like this one.



"There's constantly changing software from year to year. The Massachusetts DOR publishes a list of approved vendors, this along with many other providers were on the list. At the time, they thought it was all correct," Cabot explained.

