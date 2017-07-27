AG: Massachusetts debt collector to pay $1M in settlement

BOSTON (AP) - Attorney General Maura Healey says the state's largest debt collection firm will pay $1 million in restitution for what her office calls "widespread consumer abuses."

Healey said Thursday that under a court settlement Lustig, Glaser & Wilson has also agreed to make significant changes to its debt collection practices.

Healey says the consent judgment alleges the firm routinely filed lawsuits against thousands of Massachusetts residents for debts that were incorrect or not owed at all.

In a statement, the company said it cooperated fully in the attorney general's probe and that the agreement includes no findings of wrongdoing or harm to consumers.

Under the settlement, the firm will pay $1 million to the attorney general's office, which said it would distribute the restitution among impacted consumers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.